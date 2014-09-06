  • Posts

    Sledgstone
      Guild Wars 2 Heart of Thorns

      I'm putting my faith in Lord Faren to save the day. j/k. XD I doubt this episode will give us the Lake Doric map, but it looks like we'll get a new map in between DR and Harathi Hinterland.

    DeathscytheX
      NieR Automata

      https://www.vg247.com/2017/01/31/nier-automata-will-have-multiple-endings-and-youll-want-to-set-aside-about-25-hours-to-get-the-true-one/

      Quote

      Nier Automata will have several different endings, and it’ll take some work to see the best one.

      “To get to the true ending, the team tells me around 25 hours,” Nier Automata producer Yosuke Saito said in a video Q&A on NeoGAF.

      The first Nier had four endings, although you didn’t have to go through four complete playthroughs to see them thanks to a generous new game plus system that plonked you back down part way through the game after things really kicked off.

      The first and second endings didn’t have much variation, merely confirming the fate of a couple of characters, although the second playthrough provided a great deal of extra story context which made the trip more than worthwhile even before you got to the epilogue.

      The third and fourth endings, however, gave players the choice over another character’s fate, and if a player made a specific decision, would thereafter wipe their progress completely, but prevent them from ever using the same character name in subsequent playthroughs.

      It was pretty cool stuff, and we’re naturally interested in seeing what the followup will do to top it – but Saito did note that Nier Automata’s endings “won’t be unlocked in the same way as the previous game” and that we’ll have to figure out how to get them on our own.

      Perhaps that means we won’t need to complete multiple playthroughs to see the true ending, which will be a relief; 25 hours may seem like a lengthy time, but Saito said completionist playthroughs of Nier Automata will run 55 to 60 hours.

      Nier Automata releases in March for PS4, while a PC version is waiting on a release date. Elsewhere in the Q&A, Saito said high Nier Automata sales could bring about a Nier remaster, and teased the possibility of extra costumes. Platinum Games designer Takahisa Taura said there’ll be more Easter Eggs and also a text adventure section, like in the first Nier.

      Nier mastermind Yoko Taro answered some questions, too, but if you’ve followed him anywhere you’ll know in advance they were pretty light on details, though fairly amusing.

       

    DeathscytheX
      Battlefield 1

       

    DeathscytheX
      Guild Wars 2 Heart of Thorns

       

      Will Divinity's Reach become the new post Scarlet Lions Arch? With Queen Jennah be slain? Will Logan Thackery ever get well? Will he join Braham in newly forged emo alliance? Or will Swordsmaster Faren return from Verdant Brink to save us all? XD

    Sledgstone
      Creed
      On 1/29/2017 at 11:59 PM, DeathscytheX said:

      the training sequences seemed pretty shitty and didn't make it believable that he was ready to go.

      I agree about that. It doesn't matter how much training he was doing solo or even in the gym, with only a couple of actual pro matches for experience he should have gotten his ass handed to him in that end fight. A Mr. T cameo would have been amazing. XD

    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Nothing like knocking out all 9 Overwatch weekly wins in an hour. MMR was on my side for once.
    • Crash

      Crash

      Must survive another 18 months...I've decided I can live anywhere for about 1 year...Oklahoma, go ^&#$ yourself.
    • Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      1 more week of Guild Wars 2 pvp and this ranked season will finally be over. I've been enjoying it but I'm burned out on the 3 games per day meta. As it is now I only have 14 more days out of the 60 day requirement, most of which I plan on finishing up next season. Unless they introduce a new legendary back piece in pvp sometime this year I'll probably quit it altogether after next season. Anet has far more misses than hits for enjoyment in pvp and I have the feeling this season was the diamond in the rough for me. On another note, I'm about 40% done with Rise of the Tomb Raider and once I get that finished I'll be staring the Mass Effect trilogy for the first time.
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      I'm more hyped than ever for Breath of the Wild after Amazon UK leaked the details that there will be 900 puzzles, 120 mini-dungeons, and 76 side quests. Zelda is one of the few games that I get into hardcore completionist mode. I put in for the week off when it arrives at my door step.
    • Strider Hiryu

      Strider Hiryu

      Looks like I get to play the For Honor beta this weekend, just got my code today. Can't wait, if only I didn't have to work Friday (this overtime shit is getting old).
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      Thats pretty cool.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
    • Ocean

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 