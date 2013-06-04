-
I've bought loot boxes every festival, and got at least 2 of the legendary skins each time. BF1 loot box system is so garbage by comparison. X_x
EDIT: I've gotten all the legendary skins except D.Va. I don't really care to get it because her outfit looks funky (FASHION!). I was complaining to friends the other day how she has gotten any good skins since Summer Games. But I'm not impressed with a wooden mech. All the other skins are fantastic. I got Reinhardt, Winston, and Roadhog from boxes and I bought the Zenyatta one with my coins. I'd like to get that tracer one as well, but I'm not going to spend on it even though it's not 3000c.
That Junkrat player.
I like how Mei is front and center with the new skin on the trailer because of all the complaints about her winter skin being a color job.
Lunar New Year comes to Overwatch
Dragon's Stand is probably the longest meta event in the game as of right now and I took a video of it the other day if anyone wants to see the chain of events that leads to one of the largest world bosses in a MMORPG. Or if you want to skip right to the boss, go to the 52 minute mark. Normally this boss takes alot longer to beat as it destroys the islands we stand on, but the TTS guild is damn good at destroying it quickly.
Quote
We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.
THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.
Sounds like a good title to me. The movie is going to pick up right where the last movie ended.
http://www.starwars.com/news/the-official-title-for-star-wars-episode-viii-revealed
