I'll try out purging flames tonight then. The only downside I could think would happen is the AOE circle will encourage more enemies to dodge away from me as opposed to staying within burn range of my torch 4 skill. Smite is decent because it recharges so damn fast and it does slightly more damage per condition I have. The downstate is horrible. Once I go down I just assume I'll die quickly. Necro downstate is so damn strong. lol. Sometimes its best to just run away and let them bleed out unless you have stability to stomp them without getting feared. Thief downstate is annoying as hell. I won't even attempt to stomp them unless I've already seen them teleport somewhere. And even then I have to have half HP or they might wreak me during the stomp process.

One thing I have noticed is thieves can be strong as hell in the right hands. Back in season 1 if I had two thieves on my team it was a loss. But now if I see two thieves on my team its about a 75% chance of a win. Mesmers are strong in the right hands too but the skill level is higher for them IMO. Necros I come across have a tendency to run minions and can own an entire team if people don't focus them down. And theres alot of people in bronze that just don't attack the necro or wont condi cleanse at the right time after some bone minions transfer burning to them. Necro MM is so easily countered too.. an engineer or mesmer can still moa them and instant destroy all minions. When I play a necro I will get moa'd once per match.. if I go against necros the mesmer on my team will never land the moa hit. wtf. Rangers and warriors have the best sustain. When I play my warrior unless I get focused by 3 or more players I can usually win a 1 vs 1 and sometimes a 2 vs 1. I seem to have the most difficulty with rangers when I play my guardian. Mostly because of the damn taunt mechanics of the pet. So many times I'll use sword 2 or judge's intervention to teleport to them just to find out I teleported to the damn pet instead because I got taunted 1/4 of a second before I hit the skill button. x_x Btw full trap guardians usually get wreaked by warriors or other guardians. If I'm on my warrior, I'll use shield 5 when approaching the guardian, block the majority of the traps, then use the mace 2 skill to block some more and then burst the hell out of them. If I'm on my guardian I'll pop Shield of Courage before walking onto a point and block the majority of the traps and then burst the guardian. I usually try to save shield of courage to secure a stomp tho. The main reason I use only test of faith and not procession of blades is because test of faith is unblockable. Necros have an easy time against trap guardians too with that one trait that grants retaliation when entering shroud. They'll pop shroud, walk onto the point and trigger all the traps, every trap except test of faith is blockable and subject to retaliation which usually means the guardian bursts themselves right into downstate, then necro hits shroud 3 for stability and gets the stomp.