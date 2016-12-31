-
Posts
-
My favorite builds were the hoverboard and hot air balloon. Grant was in tears when he finally got it to work, he put in so many hours on it and changed it up so much til it finally flew.
-
I finished the series earlier this week and it got much better. I loved seeing their builds come together and work. The gas at the shooting range was funny but the arm flailing at dinner was the best.
-
Thanks to this song, its hard to find clip from the actual ET movie on youtube.
-
-
DeathscytheX likes this
-
-
Member Statistics686
Total Members1,602
Most OnlineNewest Member
JoeruRuine
Joined
-
Who's Online 0 Members, 0 Anonymous, 70 Guests (See full list)
There are no registered users currently online