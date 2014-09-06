  • Posts

      True, but at the same time, they can't afford to have droughts like MS and Sony. They're gonna have to have a better flow of titles to keep people coming back and not trading in the console after they play Zelda and Mario. It came out yesterday that Wii U was their worst selling console ever. They have a lot of rebuilding to do outside of the hardcore fanboys. 

      They really needed to kill of Ragnar after what they did to him.. I hate how they turned his character into a drug addict and then a rather pointless character just to kill him off. Maybe the writers thought they had to ruin him to make sure fans didn't leave the show the moment he died off. Kind of like how Daryl in TWD has been degraded in the same manner this season. If he was to die off now it wont have as big of an impact on the fan base as it would have during the height of his character's popularity. Ivar is a crazy bastard but I really want to see more of Lagertha, which is why I'm afraid that she'll be killed off or turned into a crap character next. :( And poor Floki lost Helga.. He has nothing left.

      That reads to me like Nintendo is doing some damage control. The launch titles are weak, just like the PS4's launch titles were weak. Saying its intentional is just another way of saying they're shipping the product to early before content is ready for it. Sony did the same thing with PS4. I remember that first year was mostly ports of indie games with maybe 10 actual AAA releases that were worth a damn. Its to be expected tho. Every console launches with only a few key games nowadays.

      PS4 Will Finally get External Hard Drive Support

      The new PlayStation 4 firmware update will include external HHD support for game installation. Finally. I honestly didn't realize the original PS4s even had USB 3. They are also finally adding custom wallpapers via screenshots. About damn time. The wallpapers in the online store are complete garbage. I'd still prefer to use my own .jpg files like on the PS3, but modders used that feature as a way to hack the system which is why we never got the functionality in PS4. Using a screenshot is completely fine with me.

      Quote

      External HDD Support

      It’s easy to upgrade the HDD that came with your PS4, but if you’re still looking for more storage space on the console, we’ve got you covered. With this update, you have the option to store content to an external HDD. Just plug a USB 3.0 HDD into your PS4, and voilà, you now have more space on the console.

      This is compatible with HDDs up to 8TB in size. You can download and install applications directly to your extra storage, and the saved contents are easily manageable through the settings menu.

      Also, all the applications saved in the external HDD will appear in the Content Launcher of the Home Screen so it’s easy to keep track of what apps you launched recently.

      Custom Wallpapers

      This update adds the ability to set your favorite in-game screenshot as the background image for PS4’s home screen. Drop-shadows on text, and the option to dim the Function Area, will help keep the system icons and texts on the home screen clearly visible even if the background image you selected is super bright.

      You can also edit screenshots using Photo Mode in Sharefactory to make your one-and-only custom wallpaper.

      http://blog.us.playstation.com/2017/02/03/ps4-system-software-update-4-50-features-detailed/

      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      https://www.vg247.com/2017/02/03/the-switch-launch-lineup-is-deliberately-weak-for-reasons-actually-says-a-nintendo-were-paraphrasing-freely/

      This is interesting, but dangeous. They'll need to spread these releases our more games will fall through the cracks when too much is coming out and players have to pick and choose. As much as I complain about large swathes of games coming out at once, I know to save my money around that time of the year. I don't buy games every month, and more like twice a year. If they do 4 month increments, it might work good. You have to let players consume the content. 

    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Nothing like knocking out all 9 Overwatch weekly wins in an hour. MMR was on my side for once.
      Must survive another 18 months...I've decided I can live anywhere for about 1 year...Oklahoma, go ^&#$ yourself.
      1 more week of Guild Wars 2 pvp and this ranked season will finally be over. I've been enjoying it but I'm burned out on the 3 games per day meta. As it is now I only have 14 more days out of the 60 day requirement, most of which I plan on finishing up next season. Unless they introduce a new legendary back piece in pvp sometime this year I'll probably quit it altogether after next season. Anet has far more misses than hits for enjoyment in pvp and I have the feeling this season was the diamond in the rough for me. On another note, I'm about 40% done with Rise of the Tomb Raider and once I get that finished I'll be staring the Mass Effect trilogy for the first time.
      I'm more hyped than ever for Breath of the Wild after Amazon UK leaked the details that there will be 900 puzzles, 120 mini-dungeons, and 76 side quests. Zelda is one of the few games that I get into hardcore completionist mode. I put in for the week off when it arrives at my door step.
      Looks like I get to play the For Honor beta this weekend, just got my code today. Can't wait, if only I didn't have to work Friday (this overtime shit is getting old).
      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
      Thats pretty cool.
      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 