I don't see a huge difference. It looks a bit crisper and smoother on the switch. If I was to guess, I bet the game was initially made for the Wii U and then ported to the switch with some upgrades to it. Nintendo did the same thing with twilight princess. It was the best looking game on the gamecube, but looked almost identical on the Wii, except for that on the Wii version the entire game was mirrored because Link is left handed but with the majority of players being right handed they mirrored it so everyone could flail their arms around like they're really sword fighting. The fact that Link is again right handed in this game means theres going to be more arm flailing with wii and switch controls. That crap better be completely optional. x_x