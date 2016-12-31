  • Recent Status Updates

      Grimgar Fantasy and Ash, the only anime I've ever watched that punched you in the feels 4 episodes in.
      I just finished My Hero Academia, and now I can't wait for Season 2. All Might is like Hercule that can actually back up his boasting.
       
      2016 needs to end now. My younger brother had emergency surgery today because of complications from the last surgery. He'll be in the hospital for another week. Still waiting on him to wake up from the anesthesia. 2016 has to stop.
      Fuck you 2016, just fuck you. You just had to take another one with you and it had to be Princess Leia. RIP Carrie, you will be sorely missed.
      I finished watching Westworld yesterday and I'm impressed. Its probably one of the best scifi series of the year. Its really a show about NPCs and the management of NPCs in a real life video game. Interesting concept. And I had no idea it was a remake of an old 1973 movie made by Michael Crichton.
      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
      Thats pretty cool.
      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 