    • Sledgstone
      Guardians - Trailer (Russian Superhero Movie)

      I thought I posted a trailer for this before but I can't find it. This movie looks amazing to me. :D I must watched this dubbed when it comes out. XD

    • Sledgstone
      Windows 10 High Performance Game Mode
      Quote

      Microsoft made a big fuss out of the Windows 10 Creators Update's gaming features, and it's nearly ready to start delivering on them... including some that have remained mysterious. The company has revealed that it'll start trotting out a largely unknown Windows 10 Game Mode as part of Insider previews "this week." The improvement won't be fully functional until later releases, but Microsoft has at last shed some light on what it is: it'll fine-tune your PC to speed up gaming performance. This mode should help both legacy Windows games (Win32) and modern titles (UWP), so you won't have to be picky about what you're playing to notice a difference. You should "soon" hear a lot more about how it works, Microsoft says.

      I bet all it'll do is turn off all the background apps that Windows 10 loves to re-enable after random windows updates.

      https://www.engadget.com/2017/01/14/windows-10-game-mode-is-near/

    • Sledgstone
      Star Wars: The Force Awakens (spoilers)

      lol. Rey's face when the arm gets torn off. XD

    • Sledgstone
      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      I don't see a huge difference. It looks a bit crisper and smoother on the switch. If I was to guess, I bet the game was initially made for the Wii U and then ported to the switch with some upgrades to it. Nintendo did the same thing with twilight princess. It was the best looking game on the gamecube, but looked almost identical on the Wii, except for that on the Wii version the entire game was mirrored because Link is left handed but with the majority of players being right handed they mirrored it so everyone could flail their arms around like they're really sword fighting. The fact that Link is again right handed in this game means theres going to be more arm flailing with wii and switch controls. That crap better be completely optional. x_x

    • Crash
      Long abscence

      Eh when I remember I log in. Usually in winter months when I can't ride and farm work is impossible.

      -Udo

  Recent Status Updates

    • Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      I got my new monitor today. Holy crap IPS makes a difference. With a visa checkout discount I got this one for $84 today:
      http://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-h6-series-23-ips-led-hd-monitor-black/4751006.p?skuId=4751006
      Only 1080p and 60Hz refresh rate but damn its nice. With this monitor and my gtx 1060 I'll be able to play every game on ultra for the foreseeable future as long as my cpu can handle it.
      0 replies
    • Crash

      Crash

      Ice storm setting in, ponies taken care of. Puppies asleep...and I just finished SAO and not ready to resume Fairy tail
       
      1 reply
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      The end of Feb through the end of March looks great for gaming to me. Nier Automata, Zelda, and Mass Effect. It been a while since there has been back to back to back games I wanted to play. 
      3 replies
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Not too happy about the D.Va nerfs :/ She felt like she was in a good place. Zarya can tear her to shreds as is. That Triple Tank meta made an impact. Ana is getting a massive nerf, and Roadhog's hook can no longer pull off BS snags... although Tracer and Lucio will be almost impossible to pick off.
      2 replies
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      I'm a few eps into "And you thought there is never a girl online?" Is like Haganai but a gamer's version. The loot box part made me chuckle when they all got let down by getting crap, along with other arguments using MMO jargon. The new influx of shows coming into Funi have been entertaining, although I've watched a few duds. Endride is probably one of their worst dubs I've seen in a long time, but I don't think the sub could fix how bad the characters were anyways. Shimoneta was pretty funny, as a lewd potty joke anime, but the ending was eh. Riddle Story of Devil was decent as well.
      0 replies

    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      Thats pretty cool.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
    • Ocean

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 