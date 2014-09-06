-
I played a round of operations and conquest last night with my older brother and had a good time. A couple shotguns still seemed a bit OP and my bro got sniped from across the map with a shotgun slug. wtf. But overall the balance of guns felt pretty good in those couple matches. I noticed the gold light tank skin in the battlepack now says (Super Rare). At least they put something on there to indicate it is rarer now.
I looked over my build last night and this morning and completely forgot that I made a custom build and wasn't using the meta build from metabattle.com. lol. I made a combo burn and meditrapper build. I remembered why I was using smite conditions now as a burst. I'm using the Monk's Focus trait that makes meditation skills give fury and heal. Since smite, judge's intervention and renewed focus are all meditation skills they all give me a heal. I have balthazar runes on that make me apply burning whenever I use a heal skill. Since any healing counts, all 3 of those utility skills and wings of resolve apply burning. I'm a burning and healing maniac. When I hit spite every 15 seconds I apply a stack of burning to all enemies near me as well as damage from the skill, cleanse condis and heal myself.
Thats why I used GS in PvP the downside being you have to give up focus if you want max burn. GS leap is still a gap closer, whirlwind is great DPS, plus you get another pull. Bow just seems too easy to dodge. That pink Moa was so damn annoying, but with GS5 you can grab the ranger and the pet and pull them, drop a symbol, and GS2... they can take it or burn up all their stamina getting out of it, swap to sword and close in, or drop the Purge on them... they cant dodge unless they have lighting strike slotted.
DD has brought thief to a new level. Dash gives you auto condi-cleanse per dodge with perma-swiftness on top of it. So DD can't be chilled, crippled, and yup, you can dodge right out of immobilized. Signet of Agility will refill the endurance meter as well giving you 6 consecutive dashes/cleanses if you so desired. Its also instacast and only has a 30s CD. Assassin's signet increases power and activating it gives a guaranteed 15% more damage for the next 5 attacks. I'd argue that Thief has the best utility/trait paring in the game. It's almost hard to decide what you'd want to go with, because there are so many good options. One wrong move and you're instadead though... and they do complain about trap guards because large AoE is their weakness.... but even as a weakness its one they can avoid. They just can't engage and win. If other classes got the love and care thief did when they redid the trait system, classes would have more options to play with... as you said Warrior needs to be redone completely. Burn Guard is only good in PvP, because outside of its burst it has zero sustain, so its useless against champs and legendary enemies. Meanwhile DD and Mesmer enjoy various options and builds because their trait lines are so good... even Ele has to stick with Fire, Air, Tempest.Sledgstone likes this
I'll try out purging flames tonight then. The only downside I could think would happen is the AOE circle will encourage more enemies to dodge away from me as opposed to staying within burn range of my torch 4 skill. Smite is decent because it recharges so damn fast and it does slightly more damage per condition I have. The downstate is horrible. Once I go down I just assume I'll die quickly. Necro downstate is so damn strong. lol. Sometimes its best to just run away and let them bleed out unless you have stability to stomp them without getting feared. Thief downstate is annoying as hell. I won't even attempt to stomp them unless I've already seen them teleport somewhere. And even then I have to have half HP or they might wreak me during the stomp process.
One thing I have noticed is thieves can be strong as hell in the right hands. Back in season 1 if I had two thieves on my team it was a loss. But now if I see two thieves on my team its about a 75% chance of a win. Mesmers are strong in the right hands too but the skill level is higher for them IMO. Necros I come across have a tendency to run minions and can own an entire team if people don't focus them down. And theres alot of people in bronze that just don't attack the necro or wont condi cleanse at the right time after some bone minions transfer burning to them. Necro MM is so easily countered too.. an engineer or mesmer can still moa them and instant destroy all minions. When I play a necro I will get moa'd once per match.. if I go against necros the mesmer on my team will never land the moa hit. wtf. Rangers and warriors have the best sustain. When I play my warrior unless I get focused by 3 or more players I can usually win a 1 vs 1 and sometimes a 2 vs 1. I seem to have the most difficulty with rangers when I play my guardian. Mostly because of the damn taunt mechanics of the pet. So many times I'll use sword 2 or judge's intervention to teleport to them just to find out I teleported to the damn pet instead because I got taunted 1/4 of a second before I hit the skill button. x_x Btw full trap guardians usually get wreaked by warriors or other guardians. If I'm on my warrior, I'll use shield 5 when approaching the guardian, block the majority of the traps, then use the mace 2 skill to block some more and then burst the hell out of them. If I'm on my guardian I'll pop Shield of Courage before walking onto a point and block the majority of the traps and then burst the guardian. I usually try to save shield of courage to secure a stomp tho. The main reason I use only test of faith and not procession of blades is because test of faith is unblockable. Necros have an easy time against trap guardians too with that one trait that grants retaliation when entering shroud. They'll pop shroud, walk onto the point and trigger all the traps, every trap except test of faith is blockable and subject to retaliation which usually means the guardian bursts themselves right into downstate, then necro hits shroud 3 for stability and gets the stomp.
