I looked into the Wii U Smash Bros game to see if any characters are locked behind amiibos and they aren't. The amiibos when used in smash bros only unlock their AI controlled characters and have stats independent from the regular AI characters that can be leveled up and transferred back to the amiibo. Sounds interesting because you could have that more powerful amiibo on your team but at the same time I don't see how they could be too much more powerful to make any significant difference. I never looked into amiibo as much as I did last night. Pretty much every amiibo either unlocks a skin for that character or it enables an AI controlled character in the game or it unlocks a larger DLC, like the Twilight Princess wolf link unlocks a dungeon in TP. I could be wrong but think the only toys that unlock characters in any game are the Disney Infinity (closing in march) and Skylanders toys for their own respective titles, both of which are their own versions of amiibos and a separate scanning device. And it looks like Lego uses toy DLC too now with the Lego Dimensions game.