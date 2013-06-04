I've bought loot boxes every festival, and got at least 2 of the legendary skins each time. BF1 loot box system is so garbage by comparison. X_x

EDIT: I've gotten all the legendary skins except D.Va. I don't really care to get it because her outfit looks funky (FASHION!). I was complaining to friends the other day how she has gotten any good skins since Summer Games. But I'm not impressed with a wooden mech. All the other skins are fantastic. I got Reinhardt, Winston, and Roadhog from boxes and I bought the Zenyatta one with my coins. I'd like to get that tracer one as well, but I'm not going to spend on it even though it's not 3000c.