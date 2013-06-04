  • Posts

    Myk JL
      Gaming moments that "shell shocked" you?

      I'm use to Monkey Island breaking the 4th wall but the Monkey Island 2 ending gave me shellshock I hadn't felt since Spec Ops: The Line.

       

    DeathscytheX
      VSAUCE

       

    DeathscytheX
      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      True, but at the same time, they can't afford to have droughts like MS and Sony. They're gonna have to have a better flow of titles to keep people coming back and not trading in the console after they play Zelda and Mario. It came out yesterday that Wii U was their worst selling console ever. They have a lot of rebuilding to do outside of the hardcore fanboys. 

    Sledgstone
      Vikings Season 4 (Spoilers of current episodes)

      They really needed to kill of Ragnar after what they did to him.. I hate how they turned his character into a drug addict and then a rather pointless character just to kill him off. Maybe the writers thought they had to ruin him to make sure fans didn't leave the show the moment he died off. Kind of like how Daryl in TWD has been degraded in the same manner this season. If he was to die off now it wont have as big of an impact on the fan base as it would have during the height of his character's popularity. Ivar is a crazy bastard but I really want to see more of Lagertha, which is why I'm afraid that she'll be killed off or turned into a crap character next. :( And poor Floki lost Helga.. He has nothing left.

    Sledgstone
      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      That reads to me like Nintendo is doing some damage control. The launch titles are weak, just like the PS4's launch titles were weak. Saying its intentional is just another way of saying they're shipping the product to early before content is ready for it. Sony did the same thing with PS4. I remember that first year was mostly ports of indie games with maybe 10 actual AAA releases that were worth a damn. Its to be expected tho. Every console launches with only a few key games nowadays.

    Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      I finally maxed out the mastery points on my Guild Wars 2 account.. except for the raid masteries. Now theres nothing holding me back from making a Heart of Thorns legendary except for currencies.
    DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Nothing like knocking out all 9 Overwatch weekly wins in an hour. MMR was on my side for once.
    Crash

      Crash

      Must survive another 18 months...I've decided I can live anywhere for about 1 year...Oklahoma, go ^&#$ yourself.
    Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      1 more week of Guild Wars 2 pvp and this ranked season will finally be over. I've been enjoying it but I'm burned out on the 3 games per day meta. As it is now I only have 14 more days out of the 60 day requirement, most of which I plan on finishing up next season. Unless they introduce a new legendary back piece in pvp sometime this year I'll probably quit it altogether after next season. Anet has far more misses than hits for enjoyment in pvp and I have the feeling this season was the diamond in the rough for me. On another note, I'm about 40% done with Rise of the Tomb Raider and once I get that finished I'll be staring the Mass Effect trilogy for the first time.
    DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      I'm more hyped than ever for Breath of the Wild after Amazon UK leaked the details that there will be 900 puzzles, 120 mini-dungeons, and 76 side quests. Zelda is one of the few games that I get into hardcore completionist mode. I put in for the week off when it arrives at my door step.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      Thats pretty cool.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
    • Ocean

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 