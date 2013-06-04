-
I'm use to Monkey Island breaking the 4th wall but the Monkey Island 2 ending gave me shellshock I hadn't felt since Spec Ops: The Line.
True, but at the same time, they can't afford to have droughts like MS and Sony. They're gonna have to have a better flow of titles to keep people coming back and not trading in the console after they play Zelda and Mario. It came out yesterday that Wii U was their worst selling console ever. They have a lot of rebuilding to do outside of the hardcore fanboys.
They really needed to kill of Ragnar after what they did to him.. I hate how they turned his character into a drug addict and then a rather pointless character just to kill him off. Maybe the writers thought they had to ruin him to make sure fans didn't leave the show the moment he died off. Kind of like how Daryl in TWD has been degraded in the same manner this season. If he was to die off now it wont have as big of an impact on the fan base as it would have during the height of his character's popularity. Ivar is a crazy bastard but I really want to see more of Lagertha, which is why I'm afraid that she'll be killed off or turned into a crap character next. And poor Floki lost Helga.. He has nothing left.
That reads to me like Nintendo is doing some damage control. The launch titles are weak, just like the PS4's launch titles were weak. Saying its intentional is just another way of saying they're shipping the product to early before content is ready for it. Sony did the same thing with PS4. I remember that first year was mostly ports of indie games with maybe 10 actual AAA releases that were worth a damn. Its to be expected tho. Every console launches with only a few key games nowadays.
