    DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      I'm more hyped than ever for Breath of the Wild after Amazon UK leaked the details that there will be 900 puzzles, 120 mini-dungeons, and 76 side quests. Zelda is one of the few games that I get into hardcore completionist mode. I put in for the week off when it arrives at my door step.
    Strider Hiryu

      Strider Hiryu

      Looks like I get to play the For Honor beta this weekend, just got my code today. Can't wait, if only I didn't have to work Friday (this overtime shit is getting old).
    Strider Hiryu

      Strider Hiryu

      Two years after I bought it I finally started watching Tekkaman Blade. 16 episodes in and by god am I loving every minute of it (even if it is a bit campy). Great soundtrack, ok characters (hey not all anime has great characters), and a plot that's actually pretty good (if not recycled from other similar shows from the time).
      Also makes me miss the old days when anime was hand animated and we didn't have all this CG shit mixed in. Sure the art wasn't always great but damn the shows were still good. Also makes me miss when anime actually had good plot and stories, not this same recycled bullshit we get every year.
    DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Started Kuromukuro on Netflix. So far its Encino Man meets Linebarrels of Iron with a dash of Aldnoah.Zero. Some pretty great comedy and action.
    Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      I got my new monitor today. Holy crap IPS makes a difference. With a visa checkout discount I got this one for $84 today:
      http://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-h6-series-23-ips-led-hd-monitor-black/4751006.p?skuId=4751006
      Only 1080p and 60Hz refresh rate but damn its nice. With this monitor and my gtx 1060 I'll be able to play every game on ultra for the foreseeable future as long as my cpu can handle it.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      Thats pretty cool.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
    • Ocean

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 