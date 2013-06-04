  • Posts

    • DeathscytheX
      VSAUCE

      Adam Savage is in this one.

    • DeathscytheX
      Overwatch - Trailers

       

    • DeathscytheX
      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      But as Myk pointed out, the wolf is just a skin for Dogs. I forgot about it after I watched a 20min play through. You can befriend dogs and they'll do the same thing. So it's really not some extra character for having the Amiibo, it's just another skin. 

      If a $3 Amiibo unlocked dlc like an extra dungeons, I'd probably pick it up so long as there wasn't like 10 a game. Paying $6-9 for some extra content is better than $15 for an hour mission like some other games. 

    • Sledgstone
      Nintendo Switch (Nintendo NX = Portable Console)

      I looked into the Wii U Smash Bros game to see if any characters are locked behind amiibos and they aren't. The amiibos when used in smash bros only unlock their AI controlled characters and have stats independent from the regular AI characters that can be leveled up and transferred back to the amiibo. Sounds interesting because you could have that more powerful amiibo on your team but at the same time I don't see how they could be too much more powerful to make any significant difference. I never looked into amiibo as much as I did last night. Pretty much every amiibo either unlocks a skin for that character or it enables an AI controlled character in the game or it unlocks a larger DLC, like the Twilight Princess wolf link unlocks a dungeon in TP. I could be wrong but think the only toys that unlock characters in any game are the Disney Infinity (closing in march) and Skylanders toys for their own respective titles, both of which are their own versions of amiibos and a separate scanning device. And it looks like Lego uses toy DLC too now with the Lego Dimensions game.

    • DeathscytheX
      The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

       

    • Strider Hiryu

      Strider Hiryu

      Two years after I bought it I finally started watching Tekkaman Blade. 16 episodes in and by god am I loving every minute of it (even if it is a bit campy). Great soundtrack, ok characters (hey not all anime has great characters), and a plot that's actually pretty good (if not recycled from other similar shows from the time).
      Also makes me miss the old days when anime was hand animated and we didn't have all this CG shit mixed in. Sure the art wasn't always great but damn the shows were still good. Also makes me miss when anime actually had good plot and stories, not this same recycled bullshit we get every year.
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      Started Kuromukuro on Netflix. So far its Encino Man meets Linebarrels of Iron with a dash of Aldnoah.Zero. Some pretty great comedy and action.
    • Sledgstone

      Sledgstone

      I got my new monitor today. Holy crap IPS makes a difference. With a visa checkout discount I got this one for $84 today:
      http://www.bestbuy.com/site/acer-h6-series-23-ips-led-hd-monitor-black/4751006.p?skuId=4751006
      Only 1080p and 60Hz refresh rate but damn its nice. With this monitor and my gtx 1060 I'll be able to play every game on ultra for the foreseeable future as long as my cpu can handle it.
    • Crash

      Crash

      Ice storm setting in, ponies taken care of. Puppies asleep...and I just finished SAO and not ready to resume Fairy tail
       
    • DeathscytheX

      DeathscytheX

      The end of Feb through the end of March looks great for gaming to me. Nier Automata, Zelda, and Mass Effect. It been a while since there has been back to back to back games I wanted to play. 
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      I think with MMO innovation it boils down to the chicken and the egg question.. instead of which came first, its more of who did it first? lol. So many MMOs have the same features that I don't even look up to see which game or developer started doing it first. Like minis.. I wonder what game had the first minis. I think it was runescape, but then guild wars 1 and WoW ripped them off.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      There is areal attacks in the game to... I see where GW2 got the BSF stuff from. I wish they'd implement on more maps. Anet must have a team that goes and plays eastern MMO's expecting not to get caught XD. Its crazy how much they took from B&S... most notably the Wardrobe system.
    • Wings

      By Sledgstone · Posted

      Thats pretty cool.
    • Wings

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      Only when flying. But you can do that at any time. I think in the real the game you can't fly until level 29. But you can run dash jump to get places just as fast. I think there are sky fortresses in the game you'll need wings to get to. 
    • Ocean

      By DeathscytheX · Posted

      I got it on the first mission. I got a hat too. I don't like the back pack because it hides my weapon. 