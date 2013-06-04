-
Posts
-
Adam Savage is in this one.
-
-
But as Myk pointed out, the wolf is just a skin for Dogs. I forgot about it after I watched a 20min play through. You can befriend dogs and they'll do the same thing. So it's really not some extra character for having the Amiibo, it's just another skin.
If a $3 Amiibo unlocked dlc like an extra dungeons, I'd probably pick it up so long as there wasn't like 10 a game. Paying $6-9 for some extra content is better than $15 for an hour mission like some other games.
-
I looked into the Wii U Smash Bros game to see if any characters are locked behind amiibos and they aren't. The amiibos when used in smash bros only unlock their AI controlled characters and have stats independent from the regular AI characters that can be leveled up and transferred back to the amiibo. Sounds interesting because you could have that more powerful amiibo on your team but at the same time I don't see how they could be too much more powerful to make any significant difference. I never looked into amiibo as much as I did last night. Pretty much every amiibo either unlocks a skin for that character or it enables an AI controlled character in the game or it unlocks a larger DLC, like the Twilight Princess wolf link unlocks a dungeon in TP. I could be wrong but think the only toys that unlock characters in any game are the Disney Infinity (closing in march) and Skylanders toys for their own respective titles, both of which are their own versions of amiibos and a separate scanning device. And it looks like Lego uses toy DLC too now with the Lego Dimensions game.
-
-
-
Member Statistics687
Total Members1,602
Most OnlineNewest Member
Norgeman
Joined
-
Who's Online 0 Members, 0 Anonymous, 89 Guests (See full list)
There are no registered users currently online