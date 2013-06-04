They really needed to kill of Ragnar after what they did to him.. I hate how they turned his character into a drug addict and then a rather pointless character just to kill him off. Maybe the writers thought they had to ruin him to make sure fans didn't leave the show the moment he died off. Kind of like how Daryl in TWD has been degraded in the same manner this season. If he was to die off now it wont have as big of an impact on the fan base as it would have during the height of his character's popularity. Ivar is a crazy bastard but I really want to see more of Lagertha, which is why I'm afraid that she'll be killed off or turned into a crap character next. And poor Floki lost Helga.. He has nothing left.